BUFFALO, N.Y. — Each month Congressman Chris Collins highlights a local veteran from his district for their devout patriotism and service.

This month's veteran is Lieutenant Colonel Laura Norwood of Pendleton.

She served for 23 years as a registered nurse in the Army Reserve.

"I don't consider myself a hero," she said. "Or you know, like, a great person. I mean, I did my duty to my country."

Laura served in both operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, earning numerous awards and medals.

“It was an honor to present Laura with a small gesture of gratitude for her service,” Collins said in a statement. “Laura has spent her entire life devoted to taking care of those who need it the most, and she represents the veterans here in NY-27 who have served their country with honor.”