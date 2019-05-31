VARYSBURG, N.Y. — Congressman Chris Collins has introduced legislation that would benefit both farmers and agricultural workers seeking visas.

The Helping Labor Personnel Farms (HELP) Act would differ from the current H-2A visa program. The current program has a seasonality requirement, meaning workers typically can't stay longer than nine to 10 months.

Opponents, such as dairy farmers, argue that some agricultural work isn't seasonal and their workers need to be employed year-round.

Under HELP, farmers could sponsor a full-time agricultural worker who has been already been working for them for two years. Workers must be law-abiding citizens. Those who had been working for the required time but who are currently detained by immigration officials could also qualify.

Farmers would have a six-month window to apply for the program through Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Once approved, workers could stay for two years. Their spouses and children under age 21 would also be eligible.

Collins reiterated that this isn't an amnesty program. HELP visa status would expire two years after approval. He cited the legislation as a way to buy time until comprehensive immigration reform is worked out. He said HELP could be incorporated into other future legislation.

There is no cap on the number of workers that a farmer could sponsor.

Under HELP, workers and farmers wouldn't have to worry about criminal prosecution related to immigration status or employing undocumented workers.