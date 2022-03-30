Collaborative crisis center to open medical campus site

With city approvals in hand, the crisis mental health center will open at 111 Maple St., a space that previously housed a long-term residence hospice center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recovery Options Made Easy is planning a fall opening for the Kirsten A. Vincent Respite & Recovery Center at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

With city approvals in hand, the crisis mental health center will open at 111 Maple St., a space that previously housed a long-term residence hospice center.

The facility brings together four mental health support programs: Refreshing Waters, a short-term crisis respite; Restful Rivers, an intensive crisis respite; a Renewal Center in collaboration with Western New York Independent Living; and a mental health urgent care, operated as a satellite location by Spectrum Health & Human Services.