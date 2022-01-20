Collaboration will bring new exhibit to Albright Knox Art gallery when it reopens

Yayoi Kusama. Infinity Mirrored Room—My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe will go on display when the Albright Knox reopens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A collaboration between the the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden announced a joint acquisition of the immersive artwork by Yayoi Kusama. Infinity Mirrored Room—My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe.

The exhibit will first debut at the Hirshhorn Museum in the spring, and then will go on display when the Albright Knox completes its expansion project and reopens as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

“The acquisition of Infinity Mirrored Room—My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe builds on the art-historical legacy of the Hirshhorn’s 2017 blockbuster presentation Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirror Rooms, which introduced the artist’s spellbinding artworks to record audiences across North America,” said Melissa Chiu Hirshhorn Director. “Our forthcoming exhibition places this recent work in the context of her early painting, sculptures and groundbreaking immersive work. We are grateful to partner with the Albright-Knox to bring this work to view on the National Mall as we celebr,ate our reopening.”

Albright Knox Art Gallery Director Janne Sirén said, “We are delighted to partner with the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in acquiring this extraordinary work by Yayoi Kusama. We plan to debut this landmark installation in Western New York soon after our museum reopens following the completion of our campus development and expansion project. Collaborations such as this one are vital to the fulfillment of our mission to make art accessible to diverse audiences. My team and I are deeply grateful to the Hirshhorn Museum for this partnership.”

The Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors exhibit is popular with art lovers. When it first debuted in the Hirshhorn, it brought in 160,000 visitors to that exhibit.