x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cole's on Elmwood Avenue sporting new Josh Allen mural

The two-story Josh Allen hurdle mural was created by artist Philip Burke.
Credit: Olivia Beilein - WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Elmwood Village bar is getting ready for the upcoming football season with a mural of the city's favorite quarterback.

At Cole's on Elmwood Avenue you will now be able to enjoy your drinks on the patio with a huge Josh Allen smiling down on you. 

Artist Philip Burke was commissioned to create a portrait of the iconic Josh Allen hurdle, which stretched for the full two stories of the building. 

Burke has pained other murals around Buffalo, including Snoop Dogg on the side of Town Ballroom and a Goo Goo Dolls mural on the corner of Hertel and Lovering Avenues.

To create such large murals, Burke has a smaller version of the art blown up and then installed on building. 

PHOTOS: Public art in Elmwood Village

1 / 28
WGRZ
Love Is In The Air by Tabby can be found at 810 Elmwood Avenue.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Storm Team 2 Forecast For 7/22/22