Cole's on Elmwood Avenue sporting new Josh Allen mural

The two-story Josh Allen hurdle mural was created by artist Philip Burke.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Elmwood Village bar is getting ready for the upcoming football season with a mural of the city's favorite quarterback.

At Cole's on Elmwood Avenue you will now be able to enjoy your drinks on the patio with a huge Josh Allen smiling down on you.

Artist Philip Burke was commissioned to create a portrait of the iconic Josh Allen hurdle, which stretched for the full two stories of the building.

Burke has pained other murals around Buffalo, including Snoop Dogg on the side of Town Ballroom and a Goo Goo Dolls mural on the corner of Hertel and Lovering Avenues.

To create such large murals, Burke has a smaller version of the art blown up and then installed on building.