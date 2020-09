The "Back to School Outreach Bash" is taking place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 100 Northland Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold Spring Bible Chapel is holding a new event this year to get kids excited for the new school year.

The "Back to School Outreach Bash" is taking place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 100 Northland Avenue.