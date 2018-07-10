CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Another bridge has been hit in the area, after a series of recent collisions with trucks and overpasses.

City of Tonawanda Police say at 4:10 p.m. Friday, a Coca-Cola Bottling truck hit the CSX overpass bridge on Young Street in the city.

No one was injured, according to police. Driver Alex Gordon, 22, of Buffalo, was issued three traffic summons.

Police say the truck sustained some damage but the bridge did not.

More: Tractor Trailer hits bridge on Niagara Scenic Parkway

More: Concerns over trucks hitting bridge on Colvin Ave in Buffalo

© 2018 WGRZ