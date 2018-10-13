DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. - A viral challenge being held at Darien Lake finally got underway Saturday afternoon.

For 30 hours starting Saturday and ending Sunday, six contestants will have to stay in a coffin.

If they're able to complete the challenge, they'll get two season passes for 2019, $300 in cash and some other prizes.

"So we have our participants who already started today at 1 p.m. They'll be going until 7 p.m. tomorrow. They do have some scheduled bathroom breaks and meal breaks throughout, but for the most part they're going to be laying in their coffins the whole time," said Mary Loliger, Darien Lake Public Relations Manager.

The contestants will also be participating in different challenges like pumpkin painting and Halloween trivia to earn extra time outside their coffins.

