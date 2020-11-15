Code Blue shelters will be open Sunday night, Monday during the day

Code Blue overnight shelters will be open on Sunday, November 15. Daytime warming centers will also be open on Monday, November 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for shelter as the weather turns cold on Sunday and Monday, there are resources available.

Overnight shelters include:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (serving men only)

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center and Lincoln Field House will serve as daytime warming centers on Monday.

If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team will be dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 7 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the NFTA until 7 p.m.

Helpful numbers and resources: