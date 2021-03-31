Code Blue shelters open Wednesday evening in Erie County

Three shelters will be open overnight to help anyone in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With snow in the forecast for much of Western New York, the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless announced Wednesday that three shelters will be open overnight to help anyone in need.

The following shelters will be open overnight:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center and the Lincoln Field House will both be open during the day Tuesday as daytime warming centers.

If you encounter someone on the street during the timeframes listed above, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m.

Helpful numbers and resources:

City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211

The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.

Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.

