BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 is in effect Tuesday night for Buffalo and southern Erie County. Three shelters will be open Tuesday and Wednesday to help anyone in need, according to Mayor Byron Brown and 211.

Code Blue will differ while social distancing is in effect, with St. Luke's being added as a site, and fever checks will be given when you enter each facility. No outreach team will be available, but there will be bus tickets and the help of law enforcement to get to the sites.

The following shelters will be open from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday:

Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street, Buffalo

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo

St. Luke's, 325 Walden Avenue, Buffalo

The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless asks that if you see someone in need in the City of Buffalo to direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters or to the NFTA Transportation Center between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be no outreach team due to social distancing tonight.

Those in need will be not be permitted access to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center to obtain bus tickets to the Code Blue shelters until 7 p.m. Individuals are not allowed to wait at the NFTA. Those who arrive before will be redirected to Harbor House.

Anyone in need of shelter for the evening in southern Erie County can call 716-240-2220 x106.

