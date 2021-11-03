Code Blue shelters open Thursday night in Buffalo and Southern Erie County

Three Code Blue shelters will be open in Buffalo and Southern Erie County overnight on Thursday. Two shelters will be open Friday during the daytime.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are in need of a place to rest your head overnight on Thursday, three Code Blue shelters will be open in Buffalo and Southern Erie County.

The following shelters will be open overnight Thursday:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (serving men only)

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center and the Lincoln Field House will also serve as daytime warming centers on Friday.

If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m.

Helpful numbers and resources: