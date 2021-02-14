Code Blue shelters open Sunday night in Erie County

With winter weather on the way, three shelters will be open overnight to help anyone in need.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless announced Sunday morning that three shelters will be open overnight to help anyone in need.

The following shelters will be open Sunday night:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (serving men only)

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center and the Lincoln Field House will also serve as daytime warming centers on Monday.

If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m.

Helpful numbers and resources: