Code Blue shelters open Sunday night in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless announced Sunday morning that two shelters will be open overnight to help anyone in need.
The following shelters will be open overnight:
- Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. (as a Code-19 shelter)
- Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
If you encounter someone on the street during the time frames listed above, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters.
Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m.
You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched. According to the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless, outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Helpful numbers and resources:
- City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211
- The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
- Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Website
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Facebook
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Twitter