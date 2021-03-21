Code Blue shelters open Sunday night in Erie County

Two shelters will be open Sunday night to help anyone in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless announced Sunday morning that two shelters will be open overnight to help anyone in need.

The following shelters will be open overnight:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. (as a Code-19 shelter)

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

If you encounter someone on the street during the time frames listed above, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m.

You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched. According to the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless, outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

