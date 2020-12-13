Code Blue shelters open Sunday night in Buffalo, Erie County

Code Blue overnight shelters will be open on Sunday, December 13. One daytime warming center will also be open on Monday, December 14.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are options available Sunday night for people in Buffalo and Southern Erie County who need a warm place to rest their head.

Several Code Blue overnight shelters will be open on Sunday, December 13, and one daytime warming center will also be open on Monday, December 14.

Overnight shelters include:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (serving men only)

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center will serve as a daytime warming center on Monday.

If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m.

Helpful numbers and resources: