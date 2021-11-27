Code Blue shelters open Saturday night in Buffalo, southern Erie County

Three shelters will be open Saturday night for anyone in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless announced Saturday morning that three Code Blue shelters will be open Saturday night and Sunday during the day.

The following shelters will be open Saturday night:

Holy Cross located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and down stairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter, but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center and 586 Genesee Street will both serve as daytime warming centers on Sunday.

If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Helpful numbers and resources: