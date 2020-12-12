Code Blue shelters open Saturday night in Buffalo and Erie County

Code Blue overnight shelters will be open on Saturday, December 12. One daytime warming center will also be open on Sunday, December 13.

As Western New York continues to experience the cold of winter, three shelters are offering a place to stay for those out in the cold on Saturday night and Sunday during the day.

Code Blue overnight shelters will be open on Saturday, December 12. One daytime warming center will also be open on Sunday, December 13.

Overnight shelters include:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (serving men only)

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center will serve as a daytime warming center on Sunday.

If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m.

Helpful numbers and resources: