ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 is in effect Sunday night for Buffalo and southern Erie County. The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless says several shelters will be open overnight to help anyone in need.

The following shelters will be open from 8 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday:

Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street, Buffalo

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Harbor House and the Rural Outreach Center will also be open as daytime warming centers Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless asks that if you see someone in need in the City of Buffalo to direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters, or to the NFTA Transportation Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team come out to help from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Those in need will be not be permitted access to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center to obtain bus tickets until 7 p.m. Those who arrive before will be redirected to Harbor House.

Anyone in need of shelter for the evening in southern Erie County can call 716-240-2220 x106.

RELATED: Code Blue needs your help

RELATED: Storm Team 2 Weather Forecast

RELATED: 'See someone, help someone': Homeless Awareness Task Force created