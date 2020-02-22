ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 is in effect Saturday night for Buffalo and southern Erie County. The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless says several shelters will be open over the weekend to help anyone in need.

The following shelters will be open from 8 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday:

Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street, Buffalo

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Harbor House and the Rural Outreach Center will also be open Sunday as daytime warming centers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless asks that if you see someone in need in the City of Buffalo to direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters or to the NFTA Transportation Center between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team come out to help from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Those in need will be not be permitted access to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center to obtain bus tickets to the Code Blue shelters until 7 p.m. Individuals are not allowed to wait at the NFTA. Those who arrive before will be redirected to Harbor House.

Anyone in need of shelter for the evening in southern Erie County can call 716-240-2220 x106.

