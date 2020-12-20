Code Blue shelters open Sunday into Monday

Three Code Blue overnight shelters will be open Sunday night, December 20 and two daytime warming centers will also be open on Monday, December 21.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rural Outreach Center and Lincoln Field House are open Sunday as Code Blue warming centers and will continue to be open Sunday night as overnight shelters during the cold temperatures.

Overnight shelters include:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (serving men only)

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center and Lincoln Field House will serve as a daytime warming centers on Monday, December 21.

If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m. Anyone who arrives before 6 p.m. will be directed to Harbor House.

Helpful numbers and resources: