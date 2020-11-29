Code Blue shelter open in Southern Erie County, CODE-19 shelter open in Buffalo Sunday night

The Rural Outreach Center and the Lincoln Field House will be open overnight on Sunday; however, these shelters will not be open as daytime warming centers on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two shelters will be open this weekend for those in need.

On Sunday, a Code Blue shelter open overnight for people in Southern Erie County. Meanwhile, a CODE-19 shelter will also be open overnight for people in the City of Buffalo.

The Rural Outreach Center, at 765 Olean Road, in East Aurora will be open as a Code Blue overnight shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m on Sunday, November 29.

The Lincoln Field House, at 10 Quincy Street, in Buffalo will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday, November 29 as a CODE-19 shelter.

These shelters will not be open as daytime warming centers on Monday.

If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team will be dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 7 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the NFTA until 7 p.m.

The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.