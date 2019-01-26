BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue has been issued, starting Saturday night in the City of Buffalo.

Harbor House (241 Genesee Street) and St. Luke's Mission of Mercy (325 Walden Avenue) will be open from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Harbor House will also be open as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

If you know someone, or see someone, in need of shelter overnight, you should direct them to the warming shelters. You can also direct them to the NFTA Metro center at 7 p.m. to obtain a bus ticket to get to a shelter, or call 211 to have them picked up.