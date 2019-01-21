BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue has been issued for tonight 1(/21) in the City of Buffalo.

Harbor House (241 Genesee Street) and St. Luke's Mission of Mercy (325 Walden) will be open from 8pm to 8am tonight.

Harbor House is open as a warming center today and will be tomorrow (1/22) from 8am-8pm.

If you know someone, or see someone, in need of shelter overnight, you should direct them to the warming shelters. You can also direct them to the NFTA Metro center at 7pm to obtain a bus ticket to get to a shelter, or call 211 to have them picked up.