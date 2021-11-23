Code Blue issued for Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue has been reissued for Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday as the weather remains cold.
Three warming shelters will be open in Erie County on Tuesday night.
The following shelters will be open:
- Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. - must be able to walk up and down stairs
- 586 Genesee Street, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 24/7. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue)
- The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 Holland, NY 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Both the ROC location and the Genesee Street location will also be open during the day on Tuesday, Nov. 23 as a warming center. They will be open during the day Wednesday as a daytime warming center.
Code Blue clients will be able to get bus tickets to Code Blue Shelters at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People will not be able to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.
Helpful numbers and resources:
- City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211
- The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
- Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Website
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Facebook
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Twitter