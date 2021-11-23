Code Blue issued for Tuesday night

Three shelters will be open Tuesday night in Erie County for people who need a warm place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue has been reissued for Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday as the weather remains cold.

Three warming shelters will be open in Erie County on Tuesday night.

The following shelters will be open:

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. - must be able to walk up and down stairs

586 Genesee Street, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 24/7. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue)

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 Holland, NY 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Both the ROC location and the Genesee Street location will also be open during the day on Tuesday, Nov. 23 as a warming center. They will be open during the day Wednesday as a daytime warming center.

Code Blue clients will be able to get bus tickets to Code Blue Shelters at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People will not be able to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

Helpful numbers and resources: