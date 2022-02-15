CODE BLUE issued for Tuesday night

Three shelters will be open overnight for anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather is still in the area as we approach a possible warm up later this week. As a result, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for both Buffalo and southern Erie County for Tuesday night and during the day on Wednesday.

The following shelters will be open Tuesday night:

Holy Cross located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and down stairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) is located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to the WNY Coalition for the Homeless, 586 Genesee Street and the Rural Outreach Center will both be open Wednesday as daytime warming centers.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

This is one way to loose a snow pack. A warm rainfall, even overnight. Thursday morning will be wet and in some cases 50 degrees warmer than it is right now. There is a growing concern of flooding due to rain and runoff from snow melt and ice jams. #Stormteam2 pic.twitter.com/thXLUFvYpn — Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) February 15, 2022

