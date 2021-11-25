x
CODE BLUE issued for Thursday night

Three shelters will be open in Erie County for people who need shelter for winter weather over Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue has been issued for Thursday night in Erie County and during the day Friday in light of winter weather coming through the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Erie County starting at 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Three warming shelters will be open in Erie County on Thursday night. 

The following shelters will be open:

  • Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., must be able to walk up and down stairs;
  • 586 Genesee Street, Buffalo, 14204, accessible location, open 24/7. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue)
  • The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 Holland, NY 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Both the ROC (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) location and the Genesee Street location will also be open during the day on Friday as a warming center.

Code Blue clients will be able to get bus tickets to Code Blue Shelters at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People will not be able to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours. 

Helpful numbers and resources:

  • City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211 
  • The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
  • Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. 
  • WNY Coalition for the Homeless Website
  • WNY Coalition for the Homeless Facebook
  • WNY Coalition for the Homeless Twitter

