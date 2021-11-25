CODE BLUE issued for Thursday night

Three shelters will be open in Erie County for people who need shelter for winter weather over Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue has been issued for Thursday night in Erie County and during the day Friday in light of winter weather coming through the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Erie County starting at 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Three warming shelters will be open in Erie County on Thursday night.

The following shelters will be open:

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., must be able to walk up and down stairs;

586 Genesee Street, Buffalo, 14204, accessible location, open 24/7. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue)

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 Holland, NY 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Both the ROC (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) location and the Genesee Street location will also be open during the day on Friday as a warming center.

Code Blue clients will be able to get bus tickets to Code Blue Shelters at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People will not be able to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Southern Erie and Cattaraugus Counties from 4 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.



Between 5 to 9 inches of snow are possible along with winds gusting up to 40 mph. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/eRPtgJhMLM — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) November 25, 2021

Helpful numbers and resources: