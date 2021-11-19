CODE BLUE issued for Sunday night

With cold temperatures expected, a Code Blue has been issued, and warming shelters will be open Sunday night.

Warming shelters will be open Sunday night, November 21.

The following shelters will be open:

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. — anyone looking to stay at this shelter must be able to walk up and down stairs

586 Genesee Street, Buffalo, 14204 — accessible location, open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue).

The Genesee Street location will also be open during the day on Monday, November 22 as a warming center.

Code Blue clients will be able to get bus tickets to Code Blue Shelters at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People will not be able to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

Code Blue at the ROC in Southern Erie County will not be open.

If you are in southern Erie County and need shelter, call 211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for Code Blue options.

Helpful numbers and resources: