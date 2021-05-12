CODE BLUE issued for Southern Erie County Sunday night, Monday during day for both Buffalo and Southern Erie County

Three shelters will be open overnight as well as two open during the day Monday.

A High Wind Advisory has been issued for Southern Erie County, and because of the extreme weather expected, a Code Blue has been issued for only Southern Erie County for Sunday night. Buffalo and Southern Erie County both have a Code Blue issued for throughout the day on Monday.

The following shelters will be open Sunday night:

Holy Cross located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and down stairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center and 586 Genesee Street will both serve as daytime warming centers on Monday.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

We now have a High Wind Warning for Chautauqua and Southern Erie Counties from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.



Wind gusts on Sunday could be up to 65 mph and gusts on Monday could peak at 55 mph. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/LFuATSpBdV — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) December 5, 2021

Helpful numbers and resources: