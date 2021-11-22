CODE BLUE issued for Monday night

Three shelters will be open Monday night in Erie County for people who need a warm place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As cold temperatures continue, a Code Blue has been issued.

Three warming shelters will be open in Erie County on Monday night.

The following shelters will be open:

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6 p.m.-7 a.m. - must be able to walk up and down stairs

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15 Holland, NY 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

The Genesee Street location will also be open during the day on Monday, November 22 as a warming center. Both the ROC location and the Genesee Street location will be open during the day Tuesday as a daytime warming center.

Code Blue clients will be able to get bus tickets to Code Blue Shelters at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People will not be able to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

Helpful numbers and resources: