CODE BLUE issued for Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As cold temperatures continue, a Code Blue has been issued.
Three warming shelters will be open in Erie County on Monday night.
The following shelters will be open:
- Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6 p.m.-7 a.m. - must be able to walk up and down stairs
- 586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)
- The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15 Holland, NY 7 p.m.-7 a.m.
The Genesee Street location will also be open during the day on Monday, November 22 as a warming center. Both the ROC location and the Genesee Street location will be open during the day Tuesday as a daytime warming center.
Code Blue clients will be able to get bus tickets to Code Blue Shelters at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People will not be able to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.
Helpful numbers and resources:
- City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211
- The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
- Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Website
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Facebook
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Twitter