Code Blue issued for Friday night in Erie County

Three warming shelters will be open in Erie County on Friday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow hits Western New York, a Code Blue has been issued for Friday night in Erie County and during the day Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Erie County starting at 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and lasting until 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

The following shelters will be open:

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., (must be able to walk up and down stairs)

586 Genesee Street, Buffalo, 14204, accessible location, open 24/7. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue)

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 Holland, NY 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Both the ROC (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) location and the Genesee Street location will also be open during the day on Saturday as a warming center.

Code Blue clients will be able to get bus tickets to Code Blue Shelters at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People will not be able to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

A feel of Winter today with some gusty flakes. Totals pretty low in Buffalo, once again the focus will be across the Southern Tier pic.twitter.com/CQZlSFMywV — Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) November 26, 2021

