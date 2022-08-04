CODE BLUE issued for Friday in Buffalo, Southern Erie County

Three shelters will be open overnight for people who need a warm place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter weather in returning to Buffalo this weekend. A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday night and during the day on Saturday.

The following shelters will be open overnight:

Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) is located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to the WNY Coalition for the Homeless, 586 Genesee Street and the Rural Outreach Center will both be open Saturday as daytime warming centers.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

It's no secret that this weekend is going to be cooler. Pair those cool temperatures with precipitation and you may get some snowflakes. While we are expected a little snow or a wintry mix at times... shouldn't be much of an impact. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/i1IlBhWmDQ — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) April 8, 2022

