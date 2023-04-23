Code Blue issued for Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even though it is spring, winter weather is still making an appearance in Western New York. As a result, a Code Blue has been issued in Erie County on Sunday night.
The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night.
- 586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 6pm-7am (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue).
- ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing is OPEN 7pm-7am. For location information or if you need a ride to the ROC call 716-222-4020.
Daytime Warming Centers: CLOSED 4/24/23
Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.
Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.
Helpful numbers and resources:
- City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211
- The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights when temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
- Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.
- If you live outside Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for Code Blue options.
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Website
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Facebook
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Twitter