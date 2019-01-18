BUFFALO, N.Y. — A CODE BLUE has been issued for the City of Buffalo due to the frigid temperatures forecast.

Harbor House (241 Genesee Street) and St. Luke's Mission of Mercy (325 Walden Avenue) warming shelters will be open from 8pm tonight until 8am Saturday morning.

Harbor House will be open as a warming center Saturday from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

If you know of someone who is in need of shelter, you're asked to direct them to the shelter or call 211. You can also direct them to the NFTA Metro Transportation center from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.