CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County Wednesday

Three shelters will be open Wednesday night for people who need a warm place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While temperatures have warmed up from recent days, a winter storm is on its way and bringing colder temperatures. As a result, a Code Blue has been issued for both Buffalo and southern Erie County for Wednesday night and during the day on Thursday.

The following shelters will be open Wednesday night:

Holy Cross located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and down stairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) is located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to the WNY Coalition for the Homeless, 586 Genesee Street and the Rural Outreach Center will both be open Thursday as daytime warming centers.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Winter Storm Warning for all of WNY. The expected snow will fall over a long duration and will not be as heavy as our last storm thus causing less issues. @wgrz #Stormteam2 pic.twitter.com/RZhWAnldlj — Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) February 2, 2022

