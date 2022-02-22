CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County Monday night

Three shelters will be open overnight for anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Monday.

The following shelters will be open Monday night:

Holy Cross located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and down stairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) is located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Maybe the best day of the Winter break with mild temps with more sun south of the Thruway. Rain tomorrow then it gets cold. #Stormteam2 pic.twitter.com/6VOgIphVtp — Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) February 21, 2022

Helpful numbers and resources: