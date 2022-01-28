CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County Friday night

Three shelters will open overnight for people who need a warm place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a Wind Chill Advisory issued for southern Erie County beginning overnight Friday and cold temperatures throughout the Buffalo area, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for both Buffalo and southern Erie County.

The following shelters will be open Friday night:

Holy Cross located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and down stairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) is located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to the WNY Coalition for the Homeless, 586 Genesee Street and the Rural Outreach Center will both be open Saturday as daytime warming centers.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Though it was 29F at 1AM, temperatures fall through the teens today. Single digit readings expected tonight.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY ISSUED BY NWS-BUFFALO for S. Erie Co, Wyoming, and 3 counties of Southern Tier.



"Feels like" readings of -20 & -10 Midnight to 11AM Sat.#StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/lp0uOb9S0z — WGRZ (@WGRZ) January 28, 2022

Helpful numbers and resources: