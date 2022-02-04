CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County Saturday

Three shelters will be open overnight for anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cooler temperatures are still hanging on in Western New York. A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday night and during the day on Sunday.

The following shelters will be open overnight:

Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) is located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to the WNY Coalition for the Homeless, 586 Genesee Street and the Rural Outreach Center will both be open Sunday as daytime warming centers.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Helpful numbers and resources:

City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211

The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.

Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.

If you live outside Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for Code Blue options.

