CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo, Erie County Wednesday night, Thursday

Three shelters will be open Wednesday night for people who need a warm place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo and Erie County will be hit by snow starting tonight. To help people who need shelter for cold and winter storms, a Code Blue has been issued for both Buffalo and southern Erie County for Wednesday night and Thursday during the day.

The following shelters will be open Wednesday night:

Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) is located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to the WNY Coalition for the Homeless, 586 Genesee Street will be open Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a daytime warming center.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Snow amounts tonight through Friday morning. Sharp cut off to the North and South. @ElyseSmithWX @WGRZ #stormteam2 pic.twitter.com/lB1ycJ8ZrU — Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) January 5, 2022

Helpful numbers and resources: