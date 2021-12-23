CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo, Erie County

Three shelters will be open in the area for people who need a warm place to stay overnight and during the day Christmas Eve.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Code Blues issued for Erie County and Buffalo continue through the week with another one issued for Thursday night and during the day Friday for Buffalo and Southern Erie County.

The following shelters will be open Thursday night:

Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) is located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.) and 586 Genesee Street will both serve as daytime warming centers on Friday.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Helpful numbers and resources: