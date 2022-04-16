CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Southern Erie County

The CODE BLUE is for Saturday night and Sunday during the day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter weather is returning to Buffalo this weekend. A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday night and during the day Sunday.

The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:

Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6 p.m-7 a.m). Must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

Rural Outreach Center (ROC) Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15, Holland, 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

Daytime Warming Centers:

OPEN 04/17, 586 Genesee Street (24/7)

OPEN 04/17, ROC Code Blue Shelter (7 a.m-7 p.m.)

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Helpful numbers and resources:

City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211

The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.

Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.

If you live outside Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for Code Blue options.

