Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County tonight and Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Wednesday evening and Thursday.

The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:

Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6 p.m.-7 a.m.) Must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, 14204; accessible location, open 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Daytime Warming Centers open Thursday:

12/15, 586 Genesee Street (7 a.m.-6 p.m.)

ROC Code Blue Shelter (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020.

Helpful numbers and resources: