CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Southern Erie County Sunday night

There will be no daytime shelters available Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter weather is returning to Buffalo this weekend. A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday.

The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:

Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6pm-7am). Must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

Rural Outreach Center (ROC) Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15, Holland, 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

