CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Southern Erie County Sunday night, Buffalo only Monday

According to the WNY Coalition for the Homeless, On Monday, 586 Genesee Street in Buffalo will only be open as a daytime warming center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and only in Buffalo during the day on Monday because of cold temperatures in the area.

The following shelters will be open Sunday night:

385 Paderewski Dr. Buffalo, NY 14212 6 p.m-7 a.m.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) is located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The ROC Code Blue Shelter (7 a.m.-7.p.m) will be CLOSED during the day Monday as a daytime warming center.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Helpful numbers and resources: