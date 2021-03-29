CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County Monday evening

If you encounter someone on the street tonight, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A CODE BLUE has been issued for Buffalo and Erie County Monday night.

The following shelters will be open overnight:

Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center and the Lincoln Field House will be closed as warming centers on Tuesday.

If you encounter someone on the street during the time frames listed above, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m.

You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched. According to the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless, outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Helpful numbers and resources: