BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue will be in effect Sunday night for Buffalo and southern Erie County.

One location, the Rural Outreach Center at 765 Olean Road in East Aurora, will be open from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.

The Rural Outreach Center and Harbor House at 241 Genesee Street in Buffalo are open Sunday as a daytime warming center.

If you see someone in need in the City of Buffalo, direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters, or from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the NFTA Transporation center. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team come out to help.

Those in need will be not be permitted access to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center to obtain bus tickets until 7 p.m. Those who arrive before will be redirected to Harbor House.

Individuals in need of shelter in the southern Erie County area can call 716-240-2220 x106. The ROC has a van that will be dispatched each night temperatures fall below 32 degrees to pick up homeless individuals in these areas and bring them to shelter.

RELATED: Storm Team 2 Weather Forecast

RELATED: Quiet this weekend, stormy again next week

RELATED: Holiday Valley opens for 'preview weekend'