BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue has been issued for tonight in Buffalo.

Harbor House (241 Genesee Street), Holy Cross (412 Niagara Street) and St. Luke's Mission of Mercy (325 Walden Avenue) will be open from 8 p.m. tonight until to 8 a.m. Friday.

Harbor House will also be open as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

If you know someone, or see someone, in need of shelter overnight, you should direct them to the warming shelters. You can also direct them to the NFTA Metro center at 7 p.m. to obtain a bus ticket to get to a shelter, or call 211 to have them picked up.