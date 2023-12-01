Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County Thursday night, Friday

A CODE BLUE 32 has been issued for Thursday night and during the day on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather cools down again ahead of some more snow, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Thursday night and during the day Friday.

The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:

Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. People who come to this shelter must be able to use the stairs.

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, 14204; accessible location, open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing, open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

People in need of someplace to go on Friday can go to the ROC from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 586 Genesee St. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

When the temperature drops below freezing or 15 degrees Fahrenheit it triggers one of two alerts, Code Blue 32 or Code Blue 15. Emergency situations near zero degrees or with extreme weather trigger additional response. All Code Blues however result in the opening of daytime warming shelters and overnight housing at two locations if not more.

Helpful numbers and resources: