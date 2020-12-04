ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Two Code-19 shelters will be open overnight to provide people a safe place to stay during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following shelters will be open Sunday night:

Erie Community College Flickinger Athletic Center, 21 Oak Street, Buffalo

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Both locations will remain open overnight and stay open Monday as daytime centers.

If you encounter individuals on the street or in need of a place to stay within this time frame, please direct them to the shelters. In addition, the NFTA has waived all fares, so anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can currently do so by bus for free.

Individuals in need of shelter in southern Erie County can call (716) 240-2220 x106. The Rural Outreach Center has an outreach van that will be dispatched to pick up homeless individuals and bring them to shelter.

To receive Code Blue-19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.

