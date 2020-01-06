Code 19 shelters open Monday, Tuesday in Erie County

Two shelters will be open on Monday and Tuesday for anyone in need of a place to stay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some Code 19 shelters will be open Monday and Tuesday in Erie County for anyone in need of a place to stay.

The ECC Flickenger Athletic Center, located at 21 Oak Street in Buffalo will be open Monday. The shelter will be open during the day June 1, overnight, and will remain open Tuesday June 2, as a daytime center.

Holy Cross, located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo, will also be open Monday from 6 p.m. and will stay open until 8 a.m on Tuesday. At this time Holy Cross is only serving men.

If you encounter individuals on the street, or know of someone in need of a place to stay, please direct them to one of these shelters. In addition, the NFTA has waived all fares, so anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can take the bus for free.

Individuals in need of shelter in southern Erie County can call (716) 240-2220 x106. The Rural Outreach Center has an outreach van that will be dispatched to pick up homeless individuals and bring them to the shelter.