BUFFALO, N.Y. — A CODE 19 has been issued for Buffalo and East Aurora Wednesday morning. Shelters will be open around the clock on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The following shelters are currently open 24 hours:

• ECC Flickenger Athletic Center, 21 Oak Street, Buffalo

• Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Holy Cross located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo will also be open overnight from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. However, moving forward, Holy Cross will be open in the evenings and overnight but only serving men.

ECC Flickenger Athletic Center and the Rural Outreach Center will be open during the day Wednesday, overnight, and will remain open Thursday as daytime centers.

If you encounter individuals on the street or know of someone in need of a place to stay, please direct them to one of these shelters. In addition, the NFTA has waived all fares, so anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can take the bus for free.

Individuals in need of shelter in southern Erie County can call (716) 240-2220 x106. The Rural Outreach Center has an outreach van that will be dispatched to pick up homeless individuals and bring them to shelter.

To receive Code-19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.

